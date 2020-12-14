OTTUMWA — Iowa reported less than 700 new cases of the coronavirus, but recorded a positivity rate of more than 30% in tests processed between Sunday and Monday.
Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, the state reported 653 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 256,902 since the pandemic began. There have been 3,269 deaths reported, an increase of 60 from the prior day. As of Monday morning, there are 63,415 active cases in Iowa.
In that time period, there were 2,208 individuals tested, with 30.1% having a positivity test. The state processed a total of 6,292 tests in the 24-hour period.
— Wapello County had nine new cases of the coronavirus. There were 643 active cases, up from 642 the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was down to 16.8%.
— Jefferson County had two new cases of the coronavirus. There was one new death, raising the county's total to 13 since the pandemic began. There were 305 active cases, down from 310 the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was up to 15.2%.
— Appanoose County had four new cases of the coronavirus. There were 218 active cases, down from 220 the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was down to 11.6%.
— Davis County had four new cases of the coronavirus. There were 184 active cases, down from 187 the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was up to 19.5%.
— Monroe County had nine new cases of the coronavirus. There were 128 active cases, down from 122 the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was up to 19.4%.
— Van Buren County had no new cases of the coronavirus. There were 97 active cases, the same number reported the prior day. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was down to 12.5%.
There were 764 hospitalized around the state as of Monday morning, a net increase of 15 from the prior day. There were 160 in an intensive care unit and 76 new admissions in the last 24 hours.
Iowa reported another 1,293 have recovered in the last 24 hours.
On Monday, doses of a new vaccine to protect against COVID-19 arrived and began being administered to frontline health care workers. The vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, comes nine months and six days since the first cases of the virus appeared in Iowa.