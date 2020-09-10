OTTUMWA — Another Wapello County resident has died of the COVID-19 disease, according to new data from the state.
Local officials late Wednesday confirmed the 54th and 55th deaths — one between the ages of 61 and 80 years old and the other more than 81 years old.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health Thursday morning, however, indicates there's been another death. The state now reports there have been 56 deaths from COVID-19 in Wapello County since the pandemic began.
Their data showed there were no new cases of the disease in Wapello County on a day when Iowa added 819 new confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the Courier coverage area, there were three new cases reported by state data in Appanoose County, two in Davis and one in Monroe.
Statewide, hospitalizations declined from Wednesday to Thursday but have been trending upward since the start of July. There are 302 hospitalized as of data reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, down from 322 the day before. However, the number of new admissions have trended higher than they were in mid-May, when much of the state and country were shut down.
The state reports 48 new hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, statewide, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Data from the state reported that there were 20 new deaths reported across Iowa as of Thursday morning. There were 703 new recoveries reported and 6,607 new individuals tested.
The top five counties in terms of single-day case growth were Polk (94), Linn (66), Johnson (53), Henry (40), and Story (39).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.