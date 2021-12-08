OTTUMWA — Cases and hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa continued to rise in the last week.
Iowa reported 12,812 new cases of the coronavirus with 105 new deaths in the week ending Tuesday. New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday showed the state averaged about 1,830 new cases per day over the week that ended Tuesday.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa has one of the nation’s highest per capita rates of new cases. As of Wednesday, the state was the 13th highest state for seven-day case rate per 100,000 people. Iowa’s positivity rate was among the eight highest states in the nation.
State data showed that children made up 18%, or about 2,306, of the new cases. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 19% of new cases reported over the last week.
There were 777 hospitalized in the state, up from 721 a week ago and a new 2021 record. Of those hospitalized, 74%, or about 573, were not vaccinated and 185 required treatment in an intensive care unit.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,813,404 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 56.8% of the state's total population. Another 624,459 Iowans had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.
The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 178 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 145 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 81st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.4%, or 16,217, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 47 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 57 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.2%, or 5,487, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 16 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 34.6%, or 3,115, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 87 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 91st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.4%, or 8,298, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 25 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 40 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 43.5%, or 3,352, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 27 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 22 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 95th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 40%, or 2,820, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.