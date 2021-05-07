Iowa adds another 398 virus cases, 18 deaths
OTTUMWA — New deaths in Appanoose and Monroe Counties were among 18 new COVID-19-related deaths reported by the state on Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 18 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,980 deaths reported in Iowa.
The one death in Appanoose County is the county's 48th death reported since the pandemic began last year. In Monroe, it's the 29th death.
New state data on Friday showed another 398 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
There were two new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Wapello, one in Appanoose and one in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 2,352,665 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 20,808 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7.9% of its population. About 36.3% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 29.7% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 10,371. Another 1,682 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,413 in Jefferson, 3,833 in Appanoose, 2,371 in Monroe, 2,149 in Davis and 1,887 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 189 as of Friday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 5.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.