OTTUMWA — Iowa reported another 1,393 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, as a data change prompted a significant increase in deaths related to COVID-19.
Wapello County added 14 new cases of the coronavirus, as the state tallied another 1,393. There were seven new cases in Jefferson County, six in Appanoose, five in Davis, two in Van Buren and one in Monroe.
Several area counties saw significant increases that were part of a shift in data reporting. Iowa has begun reporting virus deaths that are based on clinical diagnosis, no longer requiring a positive test.
The Associated Press reported that 177 of the 198 new deaths reported between Monday and Tuesday were because of the change.
Appanoose County’s death toll increased the most, up 16 from the previous day, to 30 since the pandemic began. Wapello County added 11 new deaths, while there were five new deaths in Van Buren, three in Jefferson, one in Davis and one in Monroe. It's unclear, on a county level, when the deaths occurred and how many are due to the change in reporting methodology.
As of Tuesday morning, the state reports that 81 have died from Wapello, 14 from Monroe, 12 from Davis, 10 from Van Buren and nine from Jefferson.
Statewide hospitalizations rose back to 900, with 191 in an intensive care unit and 111 admitted in the last 24 hours.
In area long-term care outbreaks, there was one new case reported at the Centerville Specialty Care, three at the Bloomfield Care Center, one at Parkview Care Center in Jefferson and one at the Sunny Brook Living Care Center in Jefferson.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Her current emergency proclamation, which implemented a mask mandate for many settings and activities, as well as limited the playing of some sports and attendance at others, is set to expire Thursday.