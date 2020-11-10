OTTUMWA — As the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained above 20% in Wapello County, Superintendent Mike McGrory informed the Ottumwa School Board the rates in the school district were much lower.
He said as of Monday, 30 of 681 district staff members had tested positive for the virus this school year, for a rate of 4.4%. The student rate is even lower. Seventeen students, out of about 5,000, have had positive test results for a rate of 0.4%.
“I think the plan we have in place now has worked well for us,” McGrory said. “What we’re seeing now is the [county] numbers are going up and people are becoming concerned.
“I think it’s also important to look at what our school information is telling us as well,” he added. He said the numbers show an absentee rate of about 12% this year compared to an average of 7.8% on a “typical” day last year. “One of the things that impacts our district is we have a lot of people that are waiting for test results. Unfortunately, those test results take quite a while and so we have some of our people that never test positive but are out for quite a while.”
McGrory gave the update as part of a discussion on being proactive and where the district wants to go as cases rise. He said there are three main factors to consider when looking at whether to switch from what the district is currently doing to a hybrid or virtual plan: how many staff and teachers are out on a daily basis, how many students are out on a daily basis and the county 14-day rolling average. “I think, as a district, we want to be proactive and have contingency plans on what we want to do,” he said.
He said attendance rates pre-COVID were 93-95%, but some schools in the district are starting to meet or approach the 10% absenteeism threshold to submit a waiver to the state. Ottumwa High School’s attendance rate is at 86%, James at 89%, and Pickwick at 91%. In addition, the Wapello County positivity rate has jumped in recent weeks, from 7% a few weeks ago to 21% Monday. “I think these are the numbers that are really concerning people,” McGrory said.
“I think every school is grappling with this. One of the biggest driving forces behind your decision-making is do you have enough staff,” he said. “If you start getting to the point where you have so much staff out that you can’t cover things, then I think you need to start looking [at other options].”
During a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Ann Lebo of the Iowa Department of Education said the state is seeing an increase in waiver requests to provide remote instruction. Since the beginning of the month, the state has approved 24 of those requests, about 6% of schools in the state, and are reviewing three more.
“Schools do not have to wait until they reach both student absenteeism of 10% and a county positivity rate of about 15% to apply for a waiver. These guidelines are to assist districts when they are determining when they might want to use remote instruction. But they are only guidelines,” Lebo said. “County positivity rate is just one factor that school districts and nonpublic schools should take into account and it may not be indicative of the positivity rate among their students and staff. Each request to reuse to use remote instruction is reviewed on a case-by-case basis with with our public health colleagues.”
McGrory said if needed, he had the authority to shut down a classroom or a building or even go virtual for a couple of days while waiting for approval on a waiver. The flip side to going virtual for a two-week period, he said, is that all activities would have to be halted. “I think we have flexibility to react to the staff numbers if they get higher, such as looking at closing classrooms or closing buildings without going to something as extreme,” he said.
The average pre-COVID teacher absentee rate was about 6%; it’s currently sitting at about 12%. Another factor is there are fewer substitute teachers in the district as some have elected to not be in the buildings this year due to health concerns.
“Several of our buildings are really struggling right now as far as covering everything. It’s a challenge for many of our buildings,” McGrory said, with other staff such as coaches and administrators working to fill the gaps.
But overall, he thinks the district has moved in the right direction in response to the pandemic. “I think it was a good decision to go face-to-face as opposed to hybrid. What I’ve seen across the state is the thought that with hybrids you could social distance easier and your numbers might be lower. I don’t think we’re seeing that across the state,” McGrory said.
“I think we’ve shown that it’s safer to be at school than in public,” said board member Morgan Brown. “I don’t see anything alarming that’s jumping out at me right now. Nothing about that sounds scary to me. To think that we would make a jump to something like full online, which is not something that’s trivial to do, we need to balance that.”
“With the county numbers everybody gets to see every day, we’re not quite mimicking that or even close to mimicking that in the schools, which is very comforting,” board president David Weilbrenner said. He said he is in agreement — and thought the board as a whole was as well — that face-to-face is still the way to go if the district can continue to do it safely.
“It’s a true testament to the leadership of this district that we are where we are,” said board member Christina Schark. “I’d like to see us stay the course as long as we can” even if we’re seeing some disturbing trends in the overall numbers.
“This keeps me up at night,” McGrory said of trying to balance the district’s health with the data. “I think we have made really good decisions as a district of how to proceed forward with this.
“To be honest, I thought this would be a year where, on a scale of 0-10, this would be a 9 or 10 as far as difficulty. … It’s actually been a relatively smooth year.”