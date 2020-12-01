DES MOINES — COVID Recovery Iowa, which offers free confidential counseling, support groups and personal support for anyone who has been impacted by COVID-19, has launched Virtual Santa over various social media platforms in time for the holidays.
The safe and convenient visits are an ideal, alternative way to honoring holiday traditions during the pandemic.
The Virtual Santa visits run through Dec. 22, and people of all ages are encouraged to sign up on the COVID Recovery Iowa Facebook page under "Services" and schedule a visit.
"We understand the holiday season may look different for a lot of families this year and we want to offer honor the tradition of Santa visits," said Karen Hyatt, emergency mental health therapist with the Iowa Department of Human Services. "The visit doesn't have to be about an unattainable request, it could be a discussion about the reindeer or what an elf is really like."
Hyatt also said Virtual Santa is just one of many creative ways that COVID Recovery Iowa is helping Iowans cope during the winter months throughout the pandemic.
Iowans in need of personal support can contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985 24 hours a day, seven days a week, go to covidrecoveryiowa.org, or call the Iowa Warm Line 844-775-9276 between noon and 10 p.m. A Spanish line is also available at 541-800-3687.
COVID Recovery Iowa is also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.