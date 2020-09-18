A new COVID-19 scam is targeting older adults, according to Aging Resources of Central Iowa.
The scammers have been calling older adults and telling them they have been exposed to someone infected with the novel coronavirus. The scammers then proceed to ask personal information, such as an address, date of birth and social security number.
Legitimate contact tracers will come from the Iowa Department of Public Health or one of its contractors, and will ask adults if they have any COVID-19 symptoms and if they've been in contact with anyone. They will not ask for any financial information.
The organization stresses not giving out financial information over the phone, or to schedule or pay for a COVID-19 test.
For more information, contact Aging Resources' Elder Rights Specialist Crystal Doig at 515-633-9508.