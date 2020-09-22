OTTUMWA — Several details about the proposed COVID-19 brick-and-mortar testing site have changed over the past few weeks, but the site appears to be close to starting up, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors were told during Tuesday's weekly meeting.
Emergency Management Agency coordinator Tim Richmond and county public health director Lynelle Diers briefed the supervisors about some of the details that have changed about the site.
The Test Iowa tent site closed in Ottumwa in June, and the county has sought a way to continue the service ever since, especially with flu and cold season around the corner.
"The new version of a Test Iowa site is not a tent site. The governor's office indicated they wanted to switch the sites to indoor testing sites because, obviously, the winter is not conducive to drive-thrus," Richmond said.
The state would continue to provide the PPE for the site, but the county also had some leftover PPE from the tent site. Money the county received from the CARES Act, approximately $443,000, would go to everything else when it comes to the site.
Some of the differences from earlier proposals include:
A new location
After visiting other locations, it was determined that a vacant space once used by All Ages Pediatrics on the northwest corner of the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jefferson Street, just below The Vine Coffeehouse, would be used.
The maintenance office in the Wapello Building, which was initially favored, will not be used because of parking and traffic flow issues as well as the expectation to staff two nurses at the site.
"It's set up with clinic rooms, great parking, good access, nice location," Richmond said of the new building. "We can sign it well, have advertising there. It's really ideal."
The estimated rent rate, Richmond said, for that building would be $3,900, including snow removal and salting during the winter months.
Staffing
Staffing will not come from the clinics, which are overtaxed because of demand for testing. Instead, Richmond recommended paying a nursing service to staff the site, similar to the staffing for the tent site.
"Originally we thought maybe we could pay our own people to use some of their off time to staff," he said. "But it's become clear we don't have enough in the labor pool to pull that off. In the last month or so, we've seen staffing shortages because of illnesses, and they've been dealing with the COVID for nine months.
"It's starting to take its toll a little bit. It's in our region. We need to take the demand for testing and that pressure off our primary care providers and have them available for other routine medical things."
Diers also is concerned about the demand for testing.
"The clinics aren't able to keep up with the testing," she said. "We have people calling every day asking where they can go because the walk-in clinics are filling up their appointments by 7 a.m. So they're waiting two or three days to find a place to do testing locally. Some people don't have the means to go to Des Moines or Burlington to a Test Iowa clinic to get tested."
The hours
It was originally discussed to have morning hours for the site, but now Richmond believed it would be more suitable for late afternoon or evening hours.
"Our families really need this option for a clinic, and we have a lot of families who probably can't afford a primary care visit as well," he said. "We thought after school would work better for families. (COVID) gets to one family member and spreads through the house, and pretty soon the whole family is going to the emergency room for a test after hours."
Richmond couldn't give a definite timetable for the start of the site other than "sooner rather than later," but he will provide contracts for the supervisors to approve at next week's meeting.
Diers has a working relationship with a contract agency that offers 13-week contracts, and the county could pay that cost until the end of December. The CARES money would cover the next three-month period extending into the new year.
According to Richmond's estimate, expenses from October through December would be just over $100,000.
Supervisor Jerry Parker said the city should share in the cost of the clinic, considering most residents with COVID-19 live within city limits.
"If they don't want to participate, that's one thing," he said.
Board chairman Brian Morgan said he would send a letter to the city about sharing the cost.
In other business:
• The board approved the contract with Alliant Energy to provide electricity for the Blackhawk Road boat ramp. Parker cleared approval with the city, both the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Corps of Engineers. He also said the city has plans to do improvements in that area that will require power, and if the city follows through, Alliant will reimburse the county some of the cost as a result of it put in the primary service.