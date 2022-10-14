After the pandemic wiped out the shows, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on schedule.
The train will make a stop in Ottumwa Dec. 4 from 10-10:30 a.m., in the CP rail yard across U.S. 34 by Kohl's at 1300 Wildwood Drive. As with all the shows along the holiday train route, there will be live performances, with country singer/songwriter Lindsey Ell and the eclectic group Texas Hill performing.
The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."
The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23 with the train's first-ever Maine shows in Jackman, Brownville Junction and Hermon. Also for the first time, the trains will host shows on Nov. 24 in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke and Farnham, Quebec, Canada, which will mark the first Canadian stops of 2022.
Most of the U.S. portion of the train shows begins in late November, starting in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville, Illinois. The train makes its way to Davenport and Muscatine on Dec. 3 before finishing the Iowa leg of the trip in Ottumwa.
The holiday train, which began in 1999, will feature 168 live shows before it ends in western Canada, and all holiday train stops are free to the public, though a perishable food donation is encouraged.
A full schedule can be found at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.
