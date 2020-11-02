ALBIA — Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall is being recognized by the School Administrators of Iowa.
Crall has been nominated for the 2020-21 Superintendent of the Year award. He is in his 17th year as superintendent of Albia Community School District, and this marks the second time he has been nominated for the award by his peers. In his time, the district has made advancements in academics, facilities and technology while remaining fiscally sound “despite low supplemental aid the past 10 years,” a release from SAI reads.
Crall will be recognized along with MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams, who was selected as the recipient of the award.