FAIRFIELD — A man convicted of robbing a bank in Jefferson County will spend at least 17 years in prison after being sentenced for aiding or abetting first-degree robbery and ongoing criminal conduct.
Jordan Crawford was convicted in connection to the June 2018 robbery of Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood. Two other men, Ethan Spray and Ross Thornton, face charges in connection to the case. Both of the latter also face charges connected to a bank robbery in Keokuk County.
Crawford went to trial and jurors convicted him in October 2019. Prosecutors said he helped scout the bank and baby-sat for Spray to allow him to commit the robbery.
The court sentenced Crawford to up to 25 years on each charge. He must serve at least 70 percent in each. The sentences run concurrently.
Spray has reached plea bargains in both the Keokuk and Jefferson County cases. His sentencing in Jefferson County is scheduled for May 11.