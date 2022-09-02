OTTUMWA — A home received notable damage after an early morning house fire Friday.
The Ottumwa Fire Department was called at 12:57 a.m. Friday to 1108 East Mary Street after a house fire was reported. Crews arrived within four minutes and located the source of the fire at the rear of the home and confirmed all occupants had escaped from the residence.
Off-duty firefighters were called for assistance, and responders worked to extinguish the fire quickly. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage, estimated at $50,000, according to a press release from the Ottumwa Fire Department.
Fire investigators say the fire's origin was in the first-floor bathroom, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no insurance on the home and the American Red Cross has been called to assist the occupants. No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported. The Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, ORMICS, Mid-American Energy, Alliant Energy and the American Red Cross assisted the Ottumwa Fire Dept.
