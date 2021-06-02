Culvert replacement on 240th Ave. Jun 2, 2021 5 hrs ago OTTUMWA — A nearly two-mile section of 240th Avenue should reopen by the end of the week. A portion of the road is closed due to a culvert replace meant, with work expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Culvert Replacement Highway Road Mile Portion Section Reopen Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries MABEUS, Norma BAIRD, Greg Jones, Verma Cary, Kinney MURPHY, Patrick Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCyberattack impacts JBS Ottumwa operationsPrep softball: Bulldogs working to play as a team after split with ScarletsButts joins GOPIP staffPrep baseball: Bulldogs slide past Scarlets'Past the point of no return'? Iowa Dems feel hopes fadingJUCO baseball: Warriors eliminated from JUCO World SeriesTuesday preps: Rockets light up scoreboard in top-10 sweep of TrojansStarlite Cinema comes to Quincy Place MallGrand Ole Opry artist comes to Pallister Brothers next monthGirls golf: Sigourney stands 10th at 1A state tournament Images Videos