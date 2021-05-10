OTTUMWA — A section of Bluegrass Road closed Monday for a culvert replacement.
The closure runs from just east of the Antique Airfield to just north of 2168 Bluegrass Road.
The county projects the project completion for May 28.
OTTUMWA [mdash]Donald "D.T." Thompson, 67, of Ottumwa, died November 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa. Graveside services and inurnment will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 14th at Ottumwa Cemetery. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BROOKSVILLE, FL [mdash] 92 years old. Passed away on April 29, 2021, Born in Numa, Iowa, on December 22, 1928 daughter of Charles and Louise Ballard Burkhiser On March 1, 1949 in Centerville, IA she married John Adam Shonts She had lived in Centerville, Iowa and worked at Union Carbide and a…
OTTUMWA [mdash]Henry A. Moffatt, 81, of Ottumwa, died at 1:35 a.m. May 5, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. His body has been cremated and no services are planned. Reece Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.