CHARITON — Replacement of concrete culverts, grading and installation of erosion control on Highway 5 about one mile south of Lovilia and just south of Monroe County Road T-19 will require closing the highway to traffic at the project area beginning Sept. 13 at 8 a.m., until early October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.
Through traffic on Highway 5 will be detoured using U.S. 34, Highway 14, and Highway 92. Local traffic will have access to Highway 5 during the planned closure, except near the project area just south of T-19.
It is anticipated the detour will be in place for 20 days, weather permitting.