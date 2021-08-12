Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.