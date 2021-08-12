CHARITON — Replacement of the pipe culverts on Iowa 202 south of Moulton in Davis and Appanoose counties requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning at Monday at 8 a.m. until mid-October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.
Motorists will be directed to use a marked detour route using Highway 2, U.S. 63, and Highway 202.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.