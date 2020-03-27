OTTUMWA — Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 means a change for recycling schedules in Ottumwa.
The city announced Friday that curbside recycling pickup will move to a biweekly schedule beginning Monday, March 30. That means recycling will be picked up every other week.
Initially, that means there will be no curbside pickup on the weeks of April 6 and April 20.
The recycling center will also not accept appliances, electronics, or tires, and will not set appointments for disposals of hazardous waste. Those activities will resume when the recycling center returns to normal schedules.
Questions may be directed to the recycling center at (641) 683-0685.