Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 53F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.