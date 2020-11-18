OTTUMWA — Though 2020 has been a tough year for tourism overall, Andrew Wartenberg is hopeful for a brighter 2021.
Wartenberg, the executive director of the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau, briefed the Ottumwa City Council on the marketing campaigns for this year, but also what expectations are for 2021 during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
Wartenberg described each of the five campaigns starting in April, when COVID-19 scuttled many tourism plans. Each campaign was a progression from "asking people to stay home" in April to "Welcome back to Ottumwa," which was a three-month campaign beginning in June that was highlighting the CVB's effort to seek business while offering ease of travel to the community, affordability and stay-safe measures.
The most recent campaign, "We need a lot of Christmas. Right this very minute in Ottumwa," began in November, and is centered on social media, Facebook Live and YouTube interviews.
Wartenberg also said the bureau would be updating its website to include different itineraries based on subject matter such as history, food and family fun.
"Obviously we're being careful with our advertising budget, like every other CVB in the state and across the country," Wartenberg said.
Wartenberg said he hopes to begin pursuing groups and events early next year.
"To me, it's not a question of where we are, but the perception of where we are," he said. "The one thing you wonder is if everyone is going to get so used to virtual platforms that they'll not want to come here. I don't believe that. I believe people will be itching to get out and have human contact.
"As soon as we can, we'll go after business aggressively."
Wartenberg discussed some of the events that happened in 2020, and others that were pushed back a year or more. One of those that took place was the fly-in at the Antique Airfield in Blakesburg, which wasn't open to the public but brought in revenue to the community.
"That's a real under-the-radar event," he said. "Most of them in the country were canceled, so this was the largest event of its kind in the country this year."
The Professional Developers of Iowa were pushed back to 2021, and the American Planning Association to 2022 after cancellations this year.
The CVB also will be more proactive on social media, particularly YouTube, beginning in the new year.
"You know those very aggravating 20-second spots on YouTube before you get to the video you want? That's going to be us," Wartenberg said. "We've asked for funding from the Iowa tourism grant program, but if we don't get that, we have other funding available."
Of course, maybe the crown jewel for the tourism season next year is the 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa Aug. 14-21, the first time the community has hosted since 2016.
"We're actively working on this, even though people have asked what a drop-dead date would be if we're still in this pandemic," Wartenberg said. "We're expecting 10 teams here." The tournament is expected to bring in more than $3 million to the community, barring any coronavirus implications.
He said the CVB is seeking volunteers for the event. He said he knows what upgrades need to be made to the facilities, and has worked closely with Babe Ruth Baseball in preparing for the event.
"I'm very pleased with the progress we've made with this."
Wartenberg said it was also time to rebrand the "Let us surprise you" logo.
"We believe this reflects a different time," he said. "We're working on a new tag line and logo and implementation plan. Hopefully, in the next month, we'll have clear ideas of what we come up with.
"A lot of destinations have a different tag line and logo for their visitor platform and city platform," he added. "That's something we're looking at. We've been in contact with some consultants, but my feeling is we have enough brainpower here that we don't have to spend $12,000 to $15,000 for a consultant."
In other business:
The council will meet in a special session Friday to discuss condensing a pair of Post-65 retiree insurance plans into one plan. Through Humana Medicare Advantage, the city would be able to essentially offer one plan at a cost of $209 per retiree per month — with retirees paying $83.60 per month — down from what is projected to be $530.50 over the last year, when retirees would pay $102 per month. City finance director Kala Mulder, who spoke to the council Tuesday, said little would change between the services of the old plan to what is being proposed, calling it "almost a mirror image." If the council approves the resolution, it would save the city $476,100 annually, based on current enrollment.
The city has until Dec. 1 to make a decision.
Also, retiree deductibles are waived from March through December of next year.
Councilmember Skip Stevens wondered if retirees could keep their same doctors.
"If I go to my doctor, give them my insurance card, and they say, 'Oh, we don't take that insurance,'" he said, "that's scary to me."
Mulder said that would be a case where the doctor could be out-of-network rather than inside it, but was confident most primary care doctors would be covered.
"It might some of the specialists that we're not sure about," she said.
Both council members Marc Roe and Matt Dalbey were impressed with the administrator Philip Rath and Mulder for lowering costs significantly.
"I think this is a perfect step in the right direction. The insurance programs are burying the taxpayers," Roe said. "476,000 says a lot to me, and that's one small piece of the pie. Insurance costs always go up and up, and never go down. It's high time we did do this, to make sure we're getting the most bang for our buck."
"This is a huge difference in what we were paying before. To get the same kind of benefits is pretty amazing," Dalbey said to Mulder. "I thank you for what you've done. I'm highly disappointed in former staff this wasn't done before. We've let taxpayers down, but I'm so happy you found these savings. I'm tickled to death to see where this new administration is going."