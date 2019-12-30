OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau is hoping to star you in its next promotional video.
The video, aimed at attracting meetings and conferences to Ottumwa, is nearing completion. Final filming is slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 10 at Bridge View Center. The CVB is looking for volunteers to help file the lobby, breakout rooms and theater to make them look how they would at a real conference. Filming is expected to last until 10:30 a.m.
Prior to the shoot, Annette Wittrock of the Wapello County Conservation Board will give a short presentation on winter birds and bird counts at 8:30 a.m..
A light breakfast will be served to volunteers, and dress should be business-casual.
For more information, contact Andy Wartenberg, CVB executive director, at 641-684-4303 or awartenberg@greaterottumwacvb.org.