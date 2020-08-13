ALBIA — Chariton Valley Electric is seeking applications for the third quarter 2020 Operation Round Up grant opportunities.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, and recipients will be announced following the Round Up Foundation board meeting in October.
Operation Round Up is a community development program funded by the voluntary contribution of CVE members. Charitable donations are made by the board to worthy projects within CVE service territory (portions of Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Marion, Monroe, Wapello and Wayne counties).
Organizations, groups and charities in these counties are eligible to apply as long as they meet specific funding guidelines established by the board of directors.
To date, Operation Round Up has been able to award a total of $9,800 to four local organizations.
To be considered for a grant, visit the CVE website at www.cvrec.com to view guidelines and complete the application documents.