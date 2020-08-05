OTTUMWA — Ottumwans for Racial Justice continues its weekly nonviolent protest with several performances Friday afternoon and evening.
The protest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Central Park. All attendees are asked to wear a mask. At 5:30 p.m., organizational information will be shared with a welcome message.
Performances get under way at 6 p.m. Scheduled performers include the Unity Dance Team under the direction of Darsherall Jones, “The Duality of my Blackness” by Walter Alfred Mingole, readings by the LULAC youth group and more.
For more information, view the Ottumwans For Racial Justice event page on Facebook.