OTTUMWA — Skylar Skinner has always wanted to make a difference.
It wasn’t until he found himself in a dark spot with drugs and alcohol that he realized he was made for more than what he was allowing himself to be.
At that time, Skinner found himself drinking and using drugs behind the scenes while helping others to achieve their fitness goals.
“I was living a double standard," said Skinner, the chaplain at Good Samaritan Society, The Lodge and Timber Ridge. "I wanted very much to help people be their best self but I was not living that way”
It wasn’t until after a cup of coffee with a friend that Skinner came to the realization that he was meant to minister.
“I was walking in the parking lot of that same coffee shop feeling that what I was saying needed to be heard by others,” he said. "I knew right then that being a minister is what I was called to do.”
The transition, however, was not easy.
“I knew that I had to give it all to God. My relationships, my life…all of it.” Skinner went from using drugs and drinking to giving his life to Christ and it made all the difference.
As a chaplain, Skinner takes his job very seriously.
”I consider myself a watchman," he said. "It is my responsibility to see that the people who live here are receiving the Word and in the right way.
“I consider it an honor and a privilege to be the chaplain and to serve. I do not take what I do for granted. The truth is Jesus … and my goal is to help others know the one who is truth.”
Every weekday morning, residents gather in the small chapel area to listen to the sermon and worship. In the beginning, chapel attendance was low but eventually the little chapel was packed.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Skyler said.
In the evenings, Skinner also works as the wellness director at the YMCA.
“I want to minister to a person’s whole being," he said. ”I want to help repair, rebuild and restore the body, mind and spirit as a whole.
"I consider this a pure delight to be led by the Word, to teach others to know the truth and to take care of their bodies.”
At 27, Skinner keeps his eyes up and while God leads him to whatever is best in his life, he trusts that God will do the same for his children. Skinner says one of the most valuable things he can teach his children is that they will always be loved.
“I want to instill in my children the fact that they are always enough and that who they are is loved,” he said. "I think everyone should know this. That we don’t have to be anyone other than who God made us to be.”
