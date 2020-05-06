OTTUMWA — It’s been the end of a school year like no other. Now, Ottumwa students know when they can pick up their supplies as well as drop off items belonging to the district, effectively closing out the year for most students.
Each school has its own distribution plan, but it will all take place the week of May 18.
Lockers and desks will be cleaned out by teachers with the items bagged up. At the scheduled time, parents will drive up, provide a student name, and possessions will be returned. This will also be the time for students to return library books, textbooks and books from Great Prairie AEA. Parents and students are not to get out of the car during the process.
Each building’s schedule is below, and additional information will be coming from your building’s principal:
• Pickwick: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18
• Douma: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and 1-7 p.m. May 19
• Eisenhower: 10:30 to 1 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m. May 20. Rain date is May 22
• Horace Mann: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and 1-7 p..m. May 19
• James: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. May 19. Rain date is May 20
• Liberty : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 and 1-7 p.m. May 19. Parents can use either the parent or teacher parking lot for pickup.
• Wilson: 2:30-5 p.m. May 18 on Plum Street. Rain date is May 19
•Evans: May 18 for sixth grade, May 19 for seventh grade, and May 20 for eighth grade. Hours are 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot each day.
• Ottumwa High School: Lockers will be checked and individual students contacted to pick up items.
The high school has also set up dates for returning textbooks, library books and for seniors to return Chromebooks.
Senior Chromebook dropoff is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 and 1-7 p.m. May 22. Both the Second and Fourth Street parking lots will be set up for one-way traffic and will be staffed with OHS employees in protective gear.
Students will place their district-issued Chromebook and charger inside the device’s case and place the case into a bag along with a piece of paper with the student’s name and ID number. This is also the time for seniors to return textbooks and library books, which will be placed into a separate bag provided by the district. The devices must be returned prior to the May 24 graduation date.
Freshmen, sophomores and juniors returning to OHS in the fall may keep their Chromebook for the summer.
Dates for those students to return textbooks and library books will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 and 1-7 p.m. May 29. Seniors unable to drop off items the previous week may do so on these dates as well.
The process will be much the same as above. Students will place their items along with their name and ID number into a bag.
District technology employees will then inventory, assess damage and complete repairs to the Chromebooks. The district will not be charging for device repair as long as the device is returned and does not show signs of intentional damage. They will then be disinfected and set aside for redistribution in the fall.
Families will be held responsible for the full price of replacement for devices, accessories, textbooks or library books that are not returned.