UPDATE: The Davis County Sheriff's Office reports the teen has been located and is being reunited with family.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
BLOOMFIELD — Davis County law enforcement are on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl believed to be endangered. She was last seen at Casey's in Eldon.
An endangered person advisory was issued overnight for 13-year-old Kaylee Arnold. Kaylee was reported missing on the evening of Aug. 8, 2023. She was last seen at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Casey’s Store in Eldon, Iowa. Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers Kaylee endangered.
Kaylee is 4-foot-11 tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a gray shirt with “Camp Wapello 2011” on the back. Both of her ears and her left nostril are pierced.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaylee Arnold is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 641-664-2385.
