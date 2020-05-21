BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County Fair and the Ft. Bloomfield Rodeo will not take place this summer, the latest cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Davis County Agricultural Society made the decision to postpone the events and announced it on the Davis County Fair’s Facebook page. It said the decision was due in part to the volunteers, who “largely consist of the population which are considered at high risk.”
Wapello County fair officials made a similar decision earlier this month, citing the need to both protect people as well as giving contracted performers and vendors sufficient notice.
Jefferson County also announced cancellation of the 2020 fair a week ago.