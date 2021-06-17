DES MOINES — State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to one family in all of the state's 99 counties as part of the 2021 College Savings Iowa 529 Day Giveaway.
The families, with individual recipient in parentheses, in the Courier coverage area are as follows:
• The Jackson family (William) in Appanoose County.
• The Moreno family (Xander) in Jefferson County.
• The Steffen family (Makala) in Monroe County.
• The Robinson family (Harriet) in Van Buren County.
• The Sertteh family (Madalynn) in Wapello County.
• The Stewart family (Blakelyn) in Davis County.
All families were randomly drawn to earn their award.
Though the contribution was made to one family in each of the state's counties, one grand prize recipient received a $1,529 College Savings Iowa contribution and was selected from all entrants across the state.
"It's a rewarding experience to be able to help 100 different families with their future," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "No matter what stage they are in their savings journey, I'm hoping these contributions will inspire an increased motivation to achieve their dreams."
College Savings Iowa is a 529 program that allows parents, grandparents, friends and other relatives invest in education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. If an Iowa taxpayer is a recipient, they can deduct up to $3,374 in contributions per beneficiary account from the state taxable income in 2021.
With funds and earnings from an account, families can pay for qualified expenses like tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more at any accredited program, and the education institution does not have to be in Iowa, but does include college, universities, community colleges, trade schools, apprentice programs, etc.
College Savings Iowa holds over $6 billion in assets, and $3.5 billion has been withdrawn for qualified education expenses.