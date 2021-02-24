BLOOMFIELD — Investigators in Davis County say they've charged a man with multiple charges of sexual assault against a child.
Daniel Michael Eaton, 64, is being held on a cash-only $144,000 bail after he was arrested this week. Eaton faces multiple charges, including four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony; four counts of lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony; and lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor.
According to court filings from investigators, the victims were ages 5, 8 and 11 at the time of the assaults.
Investigators say the assaults included touching and exposing the children's privates, and according to court documents occurred between Jan. 1, 2020 and Nov. 28, 2020.
The Bloomfield Police Department began an investigation after victims reported the assaults.