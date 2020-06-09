BLOOMFIELD — Davis County reported its first death from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.
The county had been relatively lightly affected by the virus, with only 29 confirmed cases according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. And 18 of those were listed as having recovered.
While not the lowest count in the area, it is far below Wapello County’s total of more than 650 cases or Mahaska County’s 100.
The death brings the area total to 45. There have been 622 deaths statewide.
Tuesday also saw the release of new data on the drive-through testing station opened in Ottumwa. TestIowa has conducted more than 2,700 tests for the COVID-19 virus since opening the Ottumwa testing site on May 13, an average of 153 per day.
The data released Tuesday by Wapello County emergency Management shows the site, which moved last week from the Beach parking lot to the lot at Evans Middle School, was particularly busy after Memorial Day. That week saw it test more than 270 people each day.
But the site has never quite hit the originally-stated target of 320 tests per day, and test numbers in Wapello County is inconsistent. On May 30, state data records 251 tests for Wapello County residents. Only 16 are listed for June 6.
Even with those swings, Wapello County’s rate of positive tests appears to have stabilized. It was 30-40 percent for much of May, well above the rate that experts say indicates a need for more testing. But it has been near 10 percent, a much more encouraging rate, since June began.