MONTEZUMA — Authorities on Thursday said they located the body of a child in a farm field northwest of Montezuma.
The location of the field is not far from where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing on May 27. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday they located the body but did not confirm whether or not it was Harrelson.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told media Thursday evening that the clothing found on the scene was “consistent with what we knew Xavior last to be wearing.”
Mortvedt said a local farmer called the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to report what he believed were human remains on farm ground in rural Montezuma. The sheriff’s office confirmed the report and notified the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and a state anthropologist responded to the scene and confirmed they were human remains that appeared to be of an adolescent.
Harrelson went missing just days before his 11th birthday. A family friend reported his disappearance on May 27, and that he was last seen at the Spruce Village Mobile Home Park in Montezuma. Local and state agencies, and the public, joined on searches that covered a one-mile radius from the mobile home park, including the Diamond Lake Park area west of Montezuma.
On Sept. 9, a tip led authorities to the area again, but law enforcement didn’t release many other details.
Over the course of the investigation, donations and community fundraisers compiled a reward for more than $34,000 for information that assisted the investigation.
KCCI-TV was the first to report the heightened law enforcement presence in the area Thursday afternoon.