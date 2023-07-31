Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.