BLOOMFIELD — A 17-year-old shot by a Bloomfield Police Officer last week is expected to make a full recovery, as state investigators on Monday identified the officer involved for the first time.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said police officer Jared Whittmaack, who has three years of experience, stopped an erratic driver in the 400 block of East Arkansas Avenue in Bloomfield. During the stop, a still unidentified 17-year-old male approached from a nearby home. During a verbal and physical confrontation, the officer fired his gun and struck the teen.
The shooting happened on July 26 at 9:32 p.m. The 17-year-old was not identified, nor were the individuals who were stopped by police.
Police say the teen was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Whittmaack was treated and released and remains on critical incident leave pending an investigation.
Further details were not released, and local authorities have not yet responded to public records requests by The Ottumwa Courier for additional information. The Monday press release by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation did not state what actions led to the officer's shooting. Authorities did not say why the teen approached the stop to begin with.
The Iowa DCI said they will file a complete report with the Davis County Attorney's Office once completed.
