OTTUMWA — Residents of Wapello County will have more time to take a survey on the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them.
The survey, sponsored by the United Ways of Iowa, is being conducted by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and Strategic Marketing Services. It aims to help United Ways of Iowa and the United Way of Wapello County to better support Iowa families during the pandemic and eventual recovery.
The survey can be taken at sms.uni.edu/UW2020. The deadline for submissions is now Oct. 26. Organizers say the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, and is available in English and Spanish.
Survey takers can remain anonymous or provide their identity to enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card.