OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Republican Party will be holding its 18th annual Declaration of Independence celebration Monday at the Sycamore Park shelter by The Beach Ottumwa.
The annual family event will feature music, children's activities, hot dogs and a reading of the Declaration of Independence, kicking off July 4 week.
Zach Nunn, the Republican candidate in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, will be the guest speaker.
The document will be read by 13 different people, reflecting the 13 colonies that proclaimed their independence from England.
The event will start at 6 p.m., and the program will begin 6:30 with patriotic vocal music and reading of the Declaration of Independence. Copies of the document also will be available.
A free will offering will be accepted.
For more information contact Trudy Caviness at 641-680-6060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.