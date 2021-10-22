OTTUMWA — Deere & Company employees currently on strike will continue to receive healthcare benefits and an incentive pay program.
A spokesperson for the company famous for its green John Deere tractors called talks with the United Auto Workers union constructive Friday. The news of continued benefits comes as the strike hits its ninth day.
There are more than 10,000 workers on strike after workers soundly rejected a union-endorsed agreement with the company. That agree would have provided 5% or 6% raises to all employees, with additional 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.
But the agreement would have eliminated the company's pension program for anyone hired after Nov. 1, 2021.
The contract negotiations come as the company is seeing profits that smash previous records. Deere expected to best its previous profit record this fiscal year by about 60%.
The strike impacts several Deere plants in the midwest, and impacts about 600 employees in Ottumwa.
In addition to health benefits, striking employees will receive incentives under the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan.
"John Deere's healthcare and CPIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere's industry-leading wages and benefits," Deere spokesperson Jen Hartmann said. "We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what's right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together."
Deere and the union announced they had resumed contract talks Monday, but there's been no announcements on how those talks are going or how far the two sides are apart.