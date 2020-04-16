OTTUMWA — As Iowa’s case load from the COVID-19 pandemic rises, it is increasingly important that people obey instructions to limit exposure. The local margin is narrower than many people may think.
It would take fewer than 40 intensive care patients to outstrip the ICU capacities of hospitals in Wapello County and every other surrounding county, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The data underscores the importance of “flattening the curve,” the term officials have used for keeping the peak number of COVID cases below the capacity of medical care of any given area.
Part of the concern is that the equipment medical professionals rely on to keep themselves safe is in short supply. Shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) have been reported for weeks and show little sign of ending.
That has led to some unconventional solutions. Some facilities, including Ottumwa Regional Health Center, are accepting homemade masks as a supplement, especially if they include a pouch for an insertable filter.
John Deere began manufacturing face shields to help increase the supply. Mark Czerwinski said the work began last week at the company’s plant in Moline, using an open-source design that could be made quickly in large numbers. Some of the masks arrived in Ottumwa on Thursday. About 410 of the 1,000 masks delivered to the Ottumwa Works were distributed to area recipients.
Tobey Munley, shop chairman of UAW Local 74, said the deliveries started at the Mercy Clinic before moving on to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Vista Woods, Ridgewood Care Center and the Ottumwa Fire Department. The last of that list meant a lot to him.
“I kind of have another angle because my brother is a firefighter for Ottumwa and actually was on duty today when we delivered those masks,” Munley said. “He texted me later and explained how much they appreciated that. So, from both sides, here and the UAW, it’s a feel-good deal.”
Local health officials know how important the donation is.
“This will be instrumental in our fight against this invisible foe,” said Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers. “It is vitally important now that our health care providers are protected. This county does not have enough personal protective equipment to support health care for a long period of time.”
For Tim Richmond, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the donation helped with items that “we were short of for a while.”
Donations like that made by Deere may help buy time, and that’s what everyone needs right now. The slower the infection rate, the more time hospitals have to cycle beds for the most seriously ill without seeing a sharp rise in patient numbers.
The masks will help protect people who cannot avoid being around others who may well be ill. But Richmond said the public is the bigger piece of the puzzle.
“The flattening of the curve is more related to the reactions of the people,” he said. If the public follows instructions on avoiding crowds and limiting interactions with others, it will help everyone. “It’s the same message since the beginning.”
The Johns Hopkins data shows just how important that message is. Ottumwa and the surrounding counties have a grand total of 38 intensive care beds, 11 of which are in Ottumwa.
There are two other categories in the data that help give a fuller picture of local resources: staffed beds and licensed beds.
Staffed beds are an “adult bed, pediatric bed, birthing room, or newborn ICU bed (excluding newborn bassinets) maintained in a patient care area for lodging patients in acute, long term, or domiciliary areas of the hospital.” In other words, it’s the number of beds the hospital would expect to use in more or less normal times. Licensed beds are how many the hospital can have occupied if every single one is full.
In all, there are 38 ICU beds available in hospitals in the immediate area, and normal staffing for 263 patients. The licensed capacity for the area is 420 people. The area isn’t anywhere close to needing those numbers right now. The goal is to keep it that way.
The number of staffed beds for hospitals in Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Monroe and Van Buren counties is equal to the licensed beds at the hospitals: 25 each. Those hospitals also have four ICU beds apiece. But things diverge from there.
Mahaska County has 25 staffed beds but is licensed for 33. Like the others, it can handle four ICU patients. Appanoose County has 25 staffed beds but is licensed for up to 45 patients. It only has three ICU beds, though, one fewer than the other hospitals.
The largest area hospital is by far Ottumwa Regional Health Center, with 88 staffed beds. It’s licensed for far more, though — up to 217 patients. Its intensive care capabilities far outstrip other area hospitals but is still limited to 11 beds.
The Courier requested interviews with ORHC on multiple occasions since early March. The hospital did not make personnel available for any interviews.