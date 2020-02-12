OTTUMWA — Authorities have filed a new case against a man they accuse of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.
Jonathan Wolver was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, administering harmful substances and two counts of prohibited acts in the prior case. Investigators said those events took place Feb. 3. Now, court filing show investigators believe he is connected to a series of burglaries that took place in January.
Each of the three burglaries took place in rural areas. One was in the 22200 block of Power Plant Road, while another was on Whiskey Ridge Road near 180th Street. The third was in the 9200 block of 94th Avenue. While court filings said the exact time of the burglaries is not known, each took place between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23.
The new charges are all Class D felonies, each of which carries a potential prison sentence of five years.
Wolver faces more serious charges in the previous case. The sexual abuse charge is a Class C felony and carries a potential 10-year sentence.
Court records do not show an attorney or a plea in the burglary case. Wolver has been granted a public defender in the abuse case.
In other area cases:
• Joshua Jennings pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and delivery of methamphetamine, each of which carried a habitual offender enhancement. He received a 15-year sentence for each and the sentences will run concurrently. He must serve a minimum of three years of the sentence.
• Robert Houk pleaded guilty to theft and dependent adult abuse which are, respectively, Class C and D felonies. He was given a deferred judgement and five years’ probation.