OTTUMWA — The Democrat nominated to challenge Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this November appealed to a church congregation Sunday that the state needs better leadership.
While marking the Juneteenth holiday at the Second Baptist Church, Deidre DeJear shared an overarching message: "We're all in this together whether we like it or not."
DeJear said over time progress has been made, but never without a fight.
"The first election to elect the first United States President, George Washington, there was only a small group of people who could vote," DeJear said. "You had to be white, you had to be a male, and you had to be a landowner. Most of us wouldn't have had that opportunity to vote. Most of us wouldn't have access, but people saw opportunity that they were Americans too."
But the pursuit of freedom now extends beyond the right to vote, DeJear said.
"We should be free to have to just work one job to make ends meet," she said. "We should be free to go into a grocery store or send our kids to school knowing that when they come back they will be safe. We need that type of freedom."
She also touched on other parts of life, from affordable access to health care and education.
The November election is a good start to get those things, DeJear told the congregation.
"We get to choose the type of leadership that sees the challenges that we all deal with, but is also willing to present solutions," she said. "When we think about something so simple as homeownership, we all want that asset to be able to pass down for generations and generations to come. Yet in this state, we are short 50,000 homes for working people."
Not naming Reynolds or the Republican trifecta by name, DeJear said the leadership isn't there for Iowa now to deal with the issues including labor shortages and housing facing Iowans.
"The pathway for you all to obtain that isn't a priority for our current leadership," DeJear said. "Now, these aren't the moments where we call our leadership out on their name or throw them under the bus. These are the moments where we make the decision. Where we make a decision that our voice means something, that our communities mean something.
"There's this notion that you gotta rob Peter to pay Paul. ... I don't subscribe to that. We gotta make sure Paul is good, Peter's good."
DeJear, originally from Jackson, Mississippi, came to Iowa to attend Drake University and has remained in the state since. She describes herself as a social impact entrepreneur, and while she was a student co-founded the nonprofit Back to School Iowa organization to support youth in their education endeavors, according to her campaign's website.
She ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, which became official after the primary earlier this month.
For 15 years, DeJear has owned Caleo Enterprises, which helps accelerate business development in Iowa.
