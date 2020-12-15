OTTUMWA — The organizers behind the annual community Christmas dinner aren’t going to let a pandemic stop tradition.
“We think it’s important to continue on, and we think we can do it safely,” said Chris Laursen of the UAW Local 74, which partners with the Masonic Lodge to host the dinner. “It’s a tradition that’s been happening in our community since 1982, and there’s a lot of people right now that are not getting out. With a lot of people not working right now, there’s even more need.
“We served over 1,200 meals last year (mostly deliveries) and have bought food for 2,300 this year,” he said. That number was determined by the result of the Thanksgiving dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall, where he said 2,000 carry-out and delivery meals were served.
The dinner began in 1982 through the Masonic Lodge with Chuck Osing and Charlie Wilt being the driving forces, Laursen said. As they got older, they had trouble finding younger Masons to take the even on, and that’s where the UAW stepped in and began organizing it.
“But it takes help from everyone in the community,” Laursen said, including volunteers to make deliveries, kitchen volunteers and donations. “None of this would be possible without the generous donations from local businesses and patrons.”
Most of the donations are monetary, he said, that they use to buy the food through wholesale distributers. Local grocery stores help the cause, too, Laursen said, in various ways.
This year’s meal includes a slice of ham, mashed potatoes with white pepper gravy, green beans, a dinner roll and a cookie.
But there are changes in store for 2020. Meals will be by contactless delivery only. Those wanting a meal Christmas Day can call 641-680-7167 to get on the list by leaving your name, address, phone number and number of meals; meals are limited to six per household.
Organizers are also trying to reach out to those who might not be aware of the free meal. “Ottumwa since 2000 has had a very diverse community, so I’ve been working with one of my friends to print the flier in Spanish and get the word out to that community,” Laursen said. He knows there’s even more diversity in the town now and they’re “trying to figure out ways to reach out to Ottumwa’s diverse population and make them aware of a free Christmas dinner that we hold every year.”
The dinner is available to all. “We’ll be more than happy to give them a holiday meal,” he said. “We want everybody to have a meal.”
But to make next week’s meal a success, volunteers are needed.
The event can get by with about 10-12 kitchen volunteers, so what they really need are volunteer drivers for the deliveries that run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Volunteers can sign up by calling the UAW 74 Hall at 641-682-0897.
“I would encourage anybody to volunteer that can,” Laursen said. “It’s an excellent way to show children what giving back to the community is about. It’s the spirit of Christmas, a season of giving, and at the end of the day you feel pretty good about it.”