The three-day Delta Day festivities kick off Friday and will once again feature fun for all ages.

The events will start with a poker run at 6 p.m. Friday at 107 S. Garfield St. in Delta.

On Saturday, the Delta Fire Department will hold a breakfast from 5:30-9:30 a.m. While that is going on, the Delta Covered Bridge Run will start at 8 a.m., with trophies for the fastest female and male 5K runners, and trophies for ages 12 and under in the one-mile and two-mile run.

For more information on the running events, contact Dixie Shipley at (641) 660-7848.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with line-up starting at 9:30 a.m. The tractor pull follows, beginning at 11 a.m. with the truck pulls to follow. For more information on the truck and tractor pulls, contact Joe Keasling (641) 660-6135.

Free kids activities begin at noon Saturday, including face painting, balloon artist and caricatures.

Pork sandwiches and walking tacos will be served beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday also features a new activity this year, which is a bags tournament for children beginning at noon and the adults at 2 p.m. For information on the tournament, contact Shannon Farmer at (641) 224-2473.

There will be free bingo in the dining area at 1 p.m., and a kids pedal pull at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m. there will be chicken bingo and a quilt raffle, and Iowa musical artist Luke Farland will be performing in the park at 8 p.m.

There will be a church service Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Covered Bridge Replica.

Lawn chairs could be used at all the activities.

The Delta Town and Country Center and Delta Ruritan sponsor the Delta Day activities.

