DES MOINES — The July 4 holiday can be a time of rejoicing after a long year of dealing with a pandemic.
For some Iowa Democratic leaders, it will signify change — and perhaps not for the better.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn (Ames), House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (Windsor Heights) and Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls (Coralville) met with media Thursday to discuss key laws that passed during the most recent state legislative session, mostly along party lines. In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed 153 bills into law during the session.
"Republicans campaign as moderates, but then govern in the extreme," said Konfrst, who was elected to her role in leadership June 14. "When they get to the capitol, they seem to forget all of that, and they don't really always listen to what Iowans are saying, and instead they meet the interests of special interests."
Of particular concern to the leaders was the easing of permits and background checks for guns and the potential for increased violence as a result. All three leaders are proponents of the Second Amendment, but not without some sort of documentation or background check to carry a firearm.
"We saw the most radical expansion of gun laws in our state history this year. We saw Republicans implement a law that allows permitless acquisition of handguns," Wahls said. "I think that's very much out of the mainstream, and I think a vast majority of Iowans oppose. Obviously this is a state that cherishes the Second Amendment, and we support reasonable and responsible gun ownership, not the reckless laws."
"Iowans across party lines support background checks and common-sense safety measures to ensure gun purchases are done responsibly," Konfrst said. "We want people to be able to exercise their Second Amendment rights, but to do it safely. But this permitless-carry law is where we have a disconnect."
They also discussed voting changes, namely fewer days for absentee voting and reduced voting hours on Election Day. Though Iowa's new regulations may not be as extreme as some other states such as Georgia and Texas, it is a concern to the Democratic leadership when it comes to access to the polls. Republicans have claimed the new laws protect "integrity" of the results.
"I'm not an attorney, but I do know that Iowans love to vote by mail. We love drop boxes, and we like being able to vote at times that are convenient for us," Wahls said. "Shortening voting hours is not great, and I don't think any of this will increase voter turnout."
Wilburn echoed his colleague's response.
"It's important for Iowans to check their voting status. The new laws make it harder to vote," he said. "There are a lot of people who aren't aware of their status."
The Democrats also were concerned about the new charter school law, which allows the creation of new taxpayer-funded schools without permission from a local school board.
"It's an assault on public education," Wahls said. "Now, groups will not have to support their local publicly elected school board. It's moving our state in the wrong direction for education."
However, state Democrats are at a massive disadvantage in both houses. Wahls noted some "bad bills" died because moderate Republicans sided with Democrats, but acknowledged there is plenty of work ahead if the Democrats hope to flip at least one chamber, or at least close the gap. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 advantage in the Senate and a 59-41 margin in the House.
"We're going to continue to get out and talk with people, get out of Des Moines and meet folks where they are," Wahls said. "We have strong majorities on our side on many issues, and we're going to be working to make sure Iowans know what their Republican legislators have been doing.
"It's important they know the truth about what's happening at the statehouse."
Konfrst also said it was important that voters know how their lives can be impacted by the most recent legislation to pass.
"It's our job to tell people what happened up there and why their lives will be gradually changing in a way they might not like," she said.