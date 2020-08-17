OTTUMWA — Wapello County Democrats are hosting their Battleground Iowa campaign kickoff Aug. 17 in Central Park.
The drive-up event runs 6-7 p.m. with masked volunteers lining the sidewalk from the Ottumwa Public Library to City Hall. Those attending will be able to participate without leaving their cars.
The event will offer the chance to register to vote; receive a candidate yard sign for local and national candidates, available in limited numbers; receive and absentee ballot request form; turn in an absentee ballot request form to be hand-delivered to the auditor’s office; sign up to be a volunteer for the 2020 elections; complete the 2020 census; and receive LULAC and Viva Ottumwa information along with scholarship requests.