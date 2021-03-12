OTTUMWA — The design for the Ottumwa Community School District’s use of the Market on Main building is starting to take shape.
The location will retain the MoM name, Andrew Van Leeuwen of DLR Group, the space’s design firm, told the school board this week.
The design, which was developed after seeking input from stakeholder groups including students, teachers and executive advisory, will be able to host three strands of the expanded CTE programming: business, engineering and hospitality and human services. “Then there’s the flexibility for other pathways to utilize the space as well,” Van Leeuwen said. “It’s not just those three, but those three do have some space designed specifically for them. There’s collaborative space, common-use space, shared spaces, and then there’s some faculty and staff support spaces as well.”
The design was inspired by the name of the building. “If you think about a market, it’s really a series of spaces that can be changed, adapted, molded into the current need or use of that exhibit, if you will,” he said.
As a result, they started by creating a grid overlay of the space and then allowed that to contract and expand into the “new, more convenient design,” Van Leeuwen said.
The member of the design firm said, based off the location of that building and the high school, most people will be entering from the parking lot entrance of the building.
That’s where he began his virtual walk-through of the space. The entryway will be lined with a feature brick wall, mimicking the brick wall already in the front space on the Main Street side. It will be adorned with Market on Main signage, and the entrance will be in the sightline of the facility coordinator across the building. “They will have kind of eyes on the streets, being able to see who’s coming and going, and students are able to have a little bit more autonomy,” he said.
As people come through that point of entry, they will come to a shared, collaborative, common space, possibly to be branded as Bulldog Commons, to be used as collaboration between students and staff. “We’re looking at using some carpet surfacing here to help define that area and also help with acoustics,” he added.
Accessible from here are rooms for small groups to work together with some acoustical privacy, allowing for two to four students in one and four to eight in another. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” Van Leeuwen said.
One the north side of the commons space will be two studio or classroom spaces, supporting 20-25 students which will have flexible options to them. Garage door openings allow them to open to the commons area, while the wall separating the spaces also opens to allow for one large, expanded space. Many of these walls, as shown in the current design concept will be made of clear material to allow for visibility while maintaining acoustical privacy.
The spaces will also utilize natural light that’s currently available, and the ceilings will be “exposed structure” and baffle systems that utilizes a felt product to help mitigate acoustics while adding design elements.
Across the commons area is a space for an interdisciplinary lab to help support the engineering pathway. It will meet higher cleanliness needs and incorporate storage space for equipment and projects.
Adjacent to that is where the facility coordinator would be located and also serve as a welcome area for community partners. “The nice thing about this facility coordinator location that we’ve got is that anybody coming off the street and entering the space has a good connection to the facility coordinator,” Van Leeuwen said. “Likewise, that person has a good view as to who’s coming in from the north [parking lot] and then also views out into the commons space as well.”
The educational kitchens will remain where they are, Van Leeuwen said. “Knowing that was going to stay intact, we really wanted to not change any of the infrastructure that space had,” he said. “We’re looking at leaving that infrastructure in place.”
From there, the design concept expands a wall out and creating a culinary lab.
“This would be the kind of core demonstration or lecture space within here,” he said, “and then the ability for the students to move easily into the kitchen space where they might learn and do what they’ve just been taught in the lecture format here.”
The learning side would house storage for equipment, while the commercial kitchen side of the lake allows for practice. There’s also a ramp for loading a receiving from the parking lot into the kitchen lab area.
Back in the main part of the building, the existing ramp will lead to the Main Street side of the building, which for now is being allowed for an expansion space. “Right now, currently, no improvements are planned within this space. As the program grows, as things change and as funding becomes available, this space can be outfitted to a number of different things,” the architect said. “This allows the district to kind of move in a grown into this space initially and then really kind of fine tune those needs to make sure that this future expansion is really meeting the needs of the community the students and the career pathways.”
The current timeline for the project includes issuing drawings to the district April 20, which would be followed by the demolishing phase. The next step would be procuring materials and getting the construction going.
“The ideal scenario is to have that ready to go at the end of August,” Van Leeuwen said.