Even with vaccine supply in the state on the increase and the general public becoming eligible for it April 5, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that patience should still be exorcised.
Starting next week, the state is expected to see over 128,000 additional doses of vaccine enter the state, and Iowa continues to hit its benchmarks for vaccination rate among eligible populations.
Still, it all comes down to numbers, Reynolds said, as some counties will continue to see different allotments.
"As we get more doses, the wait to get the vaccine will decline," she said. "But demand will be greater than supply, and it'll be that way for a while until things open up more."
The state has administered 1.3 million doses of vaccine, with over half a million people fully vaccinated. She did cite an error in the number of reported vaccinations last week as an "error in a work sheet," but said that has been corrected even if the numbers don't quite align with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's numbers.
"I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished,"
New state data on Wednesday showed another 765 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 14 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,689 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 9 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Davis and 1 in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 1,251,672 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 11,419 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.3% of its population. About 16% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 13.9% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 4,862. Another 3,105 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,894 in Jefferson, 1,411 in Appanoose, 1,205 in Monroe, 1,029 in Davis and 588 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 190 as of Wednesday morning. There were 40 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.9%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.9%.