Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.