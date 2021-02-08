DES MOINES — The 40th district has a new senator.
State Sen. Adrian Dickey, the Republican from Packwood, was officially sworn in on Monday. Dickey defeated Democratic challenger Mary Stewart in a special election to win the seat vacated by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Miller-Meeks resigned from the seat after she was certified the winner and provisionally sworn-in to the U.S. House representing the second congressional district of Iowa.
Dickey will serve was vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and also will sit on the Ways and Means and Labor and Business Relations committees.
"I look forward to working on the issues our state is facing, including getting Iowans back to work, continuing to reduce the tax burden on Iowans, and ensuring the best education for Iowa students," Dickey said.
Dickey has worked in the family business his grandfather started in 1959 since he was 13, washing trucks and sweeping floors. Upon graduation from UNI, he accepted a full-time position at Dickey Transport loading trucks. He progressed throughout his time there, eventually becoming the president of Dickey Transport.
Senate District 41 includes parts of Jefferson and Wapello counties, and all of Davis and Van Buren counties.