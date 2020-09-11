OTTUMWA — Several discussion items are on the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting, but not a lot of details are available on what they’ll encompass.
TJ Heller, CEO of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, is scheduled to share information on his organization with Ottumwa board members. Yvonne Johnson, director of food and nutrition services for the district, will update the board on the extension of the summer food service program announced earlier this week.
Chief Financial Officer John Berg will present two of the other discussion items: the renewal of the instructional support levy and a review of the process and deadlines involved to explore the option of a voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy in the district.
The only action item on the agenda is the approval of the personnel report, including hires, resignations, terminations and retirements.
The meeting closes out with an update from Superintendent Mike McGrory with the opportunity for board members to bring up additional topics.
The Ottumwa School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.