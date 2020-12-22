OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department is urging caution when it comes to disposing of wrapping paper this holiday season.
The department says not to discard the wrapping paper into any fireplace, which could result in a chimney fire. “Wrapping paper is a very light paper product and when on fire will float while still flaming. This may ignite a fire in the unburned products in you chimney flue,” a release from the city states. The OFD also encourages those with fireplaces to inspect them once a year, at minimum, adding inspections if the fireplace is used frequently.
The city of Ottumwa also has an ordinance against burning paper outside, which is limited to natural vegetation.
Used wrapping paper should be placed in the garbage for normal collection and not included in the recycling bin.
For more information on open burning, contact the OFD at 641-683-0667.