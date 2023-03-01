FAIRFIELD — While the two sides thought an agreement was reached in January to settle an ongoing dispute over ambulance services in Jefferson County, county officials report to the court they will need a hearing.
A financial crisis started staffing issues in December, and in January the ambulance service's Fairfield staff all resigned.
The Jefferson County Ambulance Service Agency contracts with CARE Ambulance to provide 911 and transport ambulance services in the county. The service agency sought injunctive relief and was granted a temporary injunction that required CARE Ambulance to abide by the contractual terms of the agreement.
Judge Myron Gookin granted the temporary injunction, stating he weighed the "amount of potential injury to the citizens of Jefferson County" to the economic pressures CARE Ambulance was facing. Gookin initially granted the injunction on Dec. 22 and later upheld it in a later ruling Jan. 11.
The staffing issues were coupled with financial ones at the agency, which told the Fairfield City Council the company was running a more than a million-dollar deficit with its Jefferson County operations.
A status report filed last week with the district court from the service agency reported the sides had met for mediation in January, and believed an agreement was reached.
"However, almost immediately after the mediation agreement was sent to [the service agency] to sign, [CARE Ambulance] informed [the service agency] that it would no longer respond to any transport requests," lawyers for the service agency wrote in their filing.
The service agency and CARE Ambulance have a contract in place where CARE responds to all 911 calls requesting an ambulance. The agreement is exclusive for first and second service calls in Jefferson County. The agreement also gives CARE Ambulance a first right of refusal for all transports in Jefferson County.
The service agency now argues that CARE Ambulance had negotiated in poor faith during mediation. They've requested a half-day hearing for the court to hear arguments. The date for that hearing has not yet been set.
A court filing from CARE Ambulance reported they believed the "matter had been resolved" after mediation.
The current contract with CARE Ambulance ends on Oct. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.