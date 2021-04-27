OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board approved millions of dollars in improvements for the district’s facilities during Monday’s meeting.
The approved funds encompass several projects the district has discussed in recent months, including plans for the elementary schools, Market on Main and the district warehouse. Board member Morgan Brown, representing the Facilities Committee, walked through several recommendations the committee approved at its Friday meeting.
Northside elementaries
Brown said the district is sitting in a good position with these renovations.
“If you recall, previously we’d allocated $8 million of district funds to a major districtwide renovation project involving each of the Northside elementary schools and Evans,” he said. But ESSER funds received by the district have changed that number.
“I’m happy to report the district will be able to use roughly $5.7 million of new ESSER funds in these already-planned renovations, which reduces the district’s contribution from $8 million down to $2.3 million,” Brown said.
District CFO John Berg broke down the improvements. All of the buildings — Eisenhower, Horace Mann, James and Wilson — will see several of the same improvements: updated lighting from fluorescent to LED; painting and patching of the walls with a matching paint scheme in all the buildings; flooring, again with a similar scheme; ceiling repairs that hide mechanical systems and wiring; energy-efficient doors and windows; repairs to concrete and asphalt surfaces; updated playgrounds; updated furniture; new and consistent signage; secure entrances in all facilities; landscaping; and HVAC upgrades to improve air quality.
“When you go to an Ottumwa elementary school, you’ll know it’s an Ottumwa elementary school with a similar look and feel,” Berg said of the upgrades.
In addition, he said James and Horace Mann will receive roof replacements; Wilson and Horace Mann will have their chimney and boilers looked at to improve appearance and reduce the risk of water infiltration into the buildings; and Wilson’s retaining wall will be redesigned and replaced.
The projects span a two-year window, Berg said. The summer of 2021 will see the lighting updates, painting and patching, flooring, initial ceiling updates, the beginning of work on walkways and parking lots, updating classroom furniture, begin signage and branding, begin landscaping, roofing projects, chimney and boiler updates, and begin work on the Wilson retaining wall.
The fall of 2021 will see the ceilings finished, the beginning of replacing doors, continuing with walkways and parking lots, beginning of the playgrounds, continuation of signage and branding, beginning of secure entrances, finish the landscaping, begin HVAC work, and finishing the Wilson restraining wall.
The winter of 2021-22 is slated to see the continuation of door replacements, walkways, parking lots, playgrounds, signage and branding, secure entrances and HVAC work.
The spring and summer of 2022 will see the completion of the doors, walkways and parking lots, playgrounds, signage and branding, secure entrances and the Wilson retaining wall. It will also mark the start of replacing exterior windows and continuation of HVAC work.
“That timeline is ambitious,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “We’re hoping at least three of those elementary buildings, we’ll be able to completely remodel the classrooms, and then we’ll put new furniture in at the beginning of August.
“Those buildings will be completely transformed,” he said.
“Thank you for including the elementary schools and bringing them up to date,” board member Nancy Manson said. “A lot of times athletics get priority, and then high school always gets priority and then what it boils down to at the end, elementary schools. The elementary schools really need to be updated. I really appreciate the fact that your pouring money into making them updated.”
Market on Main
While district funding of the elementary projects were reduced due to ESSER funds, the financial news on Market on Main renovation was the opposite.
“The project is expected to cost just under $1 million, which is higher than was originally estimated,” Brown said. “That’s because there have been significant increases to material cost.”
“DLR has seen a 30% increase year-over-year projects costs, and still costs was one that he noted about 65% higher in just the last two months," Berg said. “So those and the market conditions and the timeline that we’re working with all push that estimate up a little higher than we were anticipating.”
However, the district capital contribution will remain the same, at $500,000, Brown said. The balance of the $981,000 estimate will be funded through grants, including from the Legacy Foundation and JBS, and ESSER funds for indoor air quality.
“Our goal is to keep it at that $500,000, and this was kind of the plan to do it,” Berg said.
Warehouse facility
Brown said that after looking at several sites already owned by the district for the new warehouse building, the Facilities Committee made the recommendation to utilize space at the Walsh site.
Building there would be beneficial for the soccer complex located there, Brown said. “We do not currently have any type of concession or restroom facilities at Walsh, so by building the new warehouse in this location, we can add these amenities to the property at significantly lower cost than if we had to build a dedicated restroom and concessions over there.”
Berg said the district will probably move on the project a little later this year and be able to get real numbers at that time. Looking at 12,750 square feet of space, he said “very, very, very rough estimates” put the cost at $800,000.
“This is another one we’ve got a contribution started at $500,000 from our capital projects fund, and then we estimate we can sell the existing facility on Gateway Drive for $200,000, and then we’ve started selling and disposing of excess inventory. I’m optimistic that that number of $100,000 might be even higher by the time we’re done,” he said. “We use those resources to help contribute to this project so that we’re not dipping into our reserves.”
ESSER funds
The Facilities Committee also reviewed the district’s plan to allocate ESSER funds through June 2023 and were unanimously approved.
“The committee also discussed the exploration of a multipurpose athletic facility on grounds at Evans Middle School,” Brown said. “Savings from using ESSER funds for other facility projects open up the the possibility of this type of project to help meet needs of district athletic activity programs.”
McGrory said that rather than looking at adding a cafeteria at Evans as was planned, “it made a lot more sense to us, as we thought about it, to look at that as an athletic facility need and just keep our cafeteria where it’s at.”
Berg detailed ESSER usage for the school board. Ottumwa has received a little over $14.7 million over three rounds of funding. The first round, about $880,000, has already been spent at the beginning of the year, primarily on at the start of the year for staffing and PPE and cleaning supplies.
Twenty percent of the third round of funds, or about $1.9 million, is required to be set aside to address learning loss.
That leaves the district with about $10.278 million to spend on facility projects.
“We were looking at the total funding for all those projects is about $12.3 million. We’re able to utilize $10 million in ESSER funds, and this includes both our northside elementary projects as well as work on the secondary facilities. A lot of that will have to do with air quality,” Berg said, with about $6 million of the funds going for that specifically. “We’ve got a lot of needs in the district along those lines, so there’s going to be a lot that’s dedicated toward that.”
Broken down, the ESSER facility projects include $1.5 million for furniture updates at all schools, $1 million for elementary playground upgrades, the $6 million for HVAC improvements, $1.5 million for door and window replacements at north side elementaries and secondary facilities, and $278,200 for indoor air quality improvements at Market on Main.
“It’s an exciting time right now in our district and seeing all these things going on,” McGrory said of the district’s Be the Best Initiative, which many of these improvements are part of. “We just approved a little over $12 million of items. It’s going to make a huge difference.”