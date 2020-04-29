OTTUMWA — When school dismissed for spring break in March, no one expected the buildings would be closing for the rest of the school year. Supplies and belongs for staff and students were left behind.
The district is now in the process of developing a plan for getting those items picked up as well as safely getting staff back to work.
“I’m fine with anybody working who needs to work,” said board member Christina Schark. Board member Nancy Manson agreed, “I think people, if they need to come in to complete a task, they should be able to come into the building and do that.”
The topic came up as the board discussed allowing custodial and secretarial staff to return to work. The board unanimously agreed to allow secretaries come back to work while remaining isolated from others.
Chuck Bray, director of buildings and grounds for the district, is eager to get the custodial staff working again.
“Nobody’s sitting home,” he said. “I haven’t talked to any district that has custodians sitting at home. With the students not coming back, that gives us a head start [on summer cleaning].”
He said the extra time might allow custodial staff to get to things they rarely have time to get to, such as washing walls.
He also said that if people were going to be in the buildings, he would want his people there to make sure doors are locked and to address other concerns.
“Also, if PTYC opens in mid-May, we’ll need custodians,” he said.
That’s also where the question off allowing pickup of personal items came into play. The board questioned how much summer cleaning could really be done until those items are cleared out of the rooms. Board member Brian Morgan said he thought getting items out of the way would better allow for cleaning.
“Do we have a plan in place for how students are going to get their stuff?” he asked.
“We’re working on a plan to safely allow that,” said Superintendent Nicole Kooiker.
Jeremy Weller, board vice president, expressed concern about the amount of contact could come into play if students and parents were coming into the building to retrieve items.
“Could teachers prepackage items to distribute from desks and lockers?” he asked, saying he’s seen that in other districts. That would limit the amount of time people were at the buildings, he said.
“That would be time-consuming but it’s a good idea,” said Manson. “I wouldn’t have kids coming in an getting their stuff.”
However, she said, that might be a better fit for elementary schools with middle and high school students needing a different plan.
Kooiker asked Bray to prepare a plan for item collection as well as bringing custodians back to work to present at the May 11 meeting. The board unanimously agreed.